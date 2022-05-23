SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 386,490 shares.The stock last traded at $25.26 and had previously closed at $25.68.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.72.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after buying an additional 750,616 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 60,863 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 140.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 438,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 256,306 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

