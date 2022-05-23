Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Down 5.5%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 29,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,841,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.26.

The firm has a market cap of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Skillz by 1,627.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 151,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 142,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Skillz by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 97.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Skillz by 58.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

