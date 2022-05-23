SkinCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,272.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $56,180.41 and approximately $25,272.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

