Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Down 5%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 346,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,100,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $498,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 43,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,041,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock worth $43,834,483 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

