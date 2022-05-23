Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 47.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 29.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.21. 3,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,448. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

