SnowSwap (SNOW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,234.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $448,840.56 and approximately $9,234.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

