Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 3.9%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.37. 223,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,129,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,006,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 507,082 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

