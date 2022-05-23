Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($38.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.98) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded Spectris to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.06) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,500 ($43.15) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($53.99) to GBX 3,835 ($47.28) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,496.25.

Shares of SEPJF opened at $35.37 on Thursday. Spectris has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $55.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

