Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRAD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.15. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

