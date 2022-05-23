Sprott Inc. Acquires 6,479 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

RGLD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

