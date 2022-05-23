Sprott Inc. Acquires Shares of 263,200 Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 263,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,000. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 3.94% of Contango Ore as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the 4th quarter valued at $2,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTGO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

