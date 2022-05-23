Sprott Inc. Boosts Holdings in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,046 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 3.81% of EMX Royalty worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMX. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 165.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

EMX Royalty stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. 82,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,188. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on EMX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMX Royalty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

