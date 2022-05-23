Sprott Inc. Boosts Stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Gatos Silver makes up approximately 1.0% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sprott Inc. owned 2.10% of Gatos Silver worth $15,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE GATO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 460,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $20.26.
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
