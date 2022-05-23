Sprott Inc. Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,984 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 258,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

