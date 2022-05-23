Sprott Inc. Decreases Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sprott Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 592,214 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 4.0% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned 1.19% of Pan American Silver worth $62,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 593.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 141,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 121,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 86,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

