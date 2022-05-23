Sprott Inc. Grows Stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,132,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLA. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ORLA stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.11. 10,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

