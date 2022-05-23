Sprott Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.07% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 37,053 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 137,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

