Sprott Inc. Increases Stock Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UROY. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

UROY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. 432,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 77.76 and a current ratio of 188.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $272.31 million and a P/E ratio of -71.25.

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

