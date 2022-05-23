Sprott Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 466,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,846. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83.

