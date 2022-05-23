Sprott Inc. Purchases 464,231 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Sprott Inc. increased its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,231 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold comprises about 2.1% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned about 2.49% of Seabridge Gold worth $32,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 168,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14,303.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. 329,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,425.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

