SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 490,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,220,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,099,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SSNC traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.69. 23,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

