StableXSwap Price Up 5% Over Last Week (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $48.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 5% against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,255.88 or 0.99921114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

