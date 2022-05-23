Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 694 ($8.56).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 586.60 ($7.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 526.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 499.92. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 599.60 ($7.39).

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.07), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($85,639.05). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.95), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($79,017.42). Insiders sold a total of 47,008 shares of company stock worth $23,893,186 in the last 90 days.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

