Standard Protocol (STND) Price Reaches $0.0584 on Top Exchanges

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $783,953.53 and $174,697.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 211.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,735.19 or 0.38589164 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00495892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00034862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

