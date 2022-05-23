Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. 28,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,090. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.