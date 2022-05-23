StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) will report $170.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StepStone Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.06 million. StepStone Group posted sales of $101.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group will report full year sales of $619.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.92 million to $626.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $650.82 million, with estimates ranging from $591.56 million to $710.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for StepStone Group.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 317,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,064. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,400,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

