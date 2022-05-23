stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,758.49 or 0.22430418 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00488968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00033329 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

