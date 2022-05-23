Strike Price Reaches $25.54 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Strike has a total market capitalization of $81.54 million and $9.58 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $25.54 or 0.00087588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 680% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.08 or 0.79634586 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00513352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00034493 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,571.77 or 1.49419023 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,192,499 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

