Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG) Insider Acquires £5,500 in Stock

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Rating) insider Adam Le Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,780.08).
STG opened at GBX 105 ($1.29) on Monday. Strip Tinning Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.47).
Strip Tinning Company Profile (Get Rating)
