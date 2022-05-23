SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $757.45 million, a PE ratio of -141.80 and a beta of 1.70.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

