Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at UBS Group

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $306.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.07 and a 200 day moving average of $319.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $240.76 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.