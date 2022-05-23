Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Reaches $130.72 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $130.72 million and $4.92 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00237208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016824 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003077 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 644,886,339 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

