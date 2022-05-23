Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Reduced by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,573 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 2.6% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $14,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,934,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 346,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,512,000 after buying an additional 247,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,563,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,265. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.