Tamarack Advisers LP Acquires 88,500 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 3.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,651,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,521,000 after purchasing an additional 269,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMRN traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $80.36. 573,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,431. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

