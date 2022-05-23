Tamarack Advisers LP Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Tamarack Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. IVERIC bio accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of IVERIC bio worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,965.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISEE stock remained flat at $$11.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,911. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

