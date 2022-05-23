Tamarack Advisers LP Invests $3.18 Million in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. InMode comprises 1.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $2,865,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in InMode by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in InMode by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 250,540 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.45. 870,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,515. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.12. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

