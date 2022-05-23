Tamarack Advisers LP Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,000. McKesson accounts for about 2.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.63. 842,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.95. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,406 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,869. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

