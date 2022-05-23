Tamarack Advisers LP Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Cigna by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,265,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,269,000 after buying an additional 366,654 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $69,233,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $263.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $271.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

