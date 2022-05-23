TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,050 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 0.9% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.36% of TE Connectivity worth $188,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.65. 1,412,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,955. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $119.58 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $143.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

