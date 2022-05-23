Tekne Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,698 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up 0.5% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 646.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,494,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock worth $1,046,724,993 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

