Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

