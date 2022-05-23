Terra 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.25 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 59.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Terra has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $2.25 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 6,907,109,366,623 coins and its circulating supply is 6,535,336,366,030 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.