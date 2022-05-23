Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $73.21 billion and approximately $56.05 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 533.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,319.47 or 0.69334746 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00508956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.18 or 1.47985690 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008787 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,713,622,662 coins and its circulating supply is 73,275,094,968 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.