The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allstate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.77. Allstate reported earnings of $3.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allstate will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $10.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $14.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.20. 16,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

