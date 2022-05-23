The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 6.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $596,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 130,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $64.82. 193,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 163,990 shares worth $14,071,289. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

