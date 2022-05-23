The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,462,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 122,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $612,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.00.

COO stock traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,907. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

