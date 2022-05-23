The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($14.58) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.58) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($10.73) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU opened at €12.31 ($12.82) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($10.16) and a 52 week high of €14.62 ($15.23).

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.