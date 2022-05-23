The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $73,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.87. 109,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.39.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

