The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.25. 26,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,327. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

