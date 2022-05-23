The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lifted by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,134 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.7% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $492,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,158,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

